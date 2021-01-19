Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,460. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.