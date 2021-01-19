Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.46

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.46 and last traded at $124.05, with a volume of 15224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

