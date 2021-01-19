Wings Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.03 million and $12,191.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00518404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.53 or 0.03832196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012477 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.