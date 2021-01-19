Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Wingstop stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.06. 5,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,340. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

