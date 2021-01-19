Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,850.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of WZZZY stock remained flat at $$16.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

