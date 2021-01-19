Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,128.36 ($53.94).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock traded up GBX 146.67 ($1.92) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,452.67 ($58.17). The stock had a trading volume of 136,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,548.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,782.80.

About Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

