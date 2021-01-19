Woodcoin (LOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,126.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $886,123.93 and $22,126.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,581.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.61 or 0.03882944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00424013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.60 or 0.01420953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.40 or 0.00568822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00438109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00284045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

