Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 25,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

WKHS stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,276 shares of company stock worth $11,643,508. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,335,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

