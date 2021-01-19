World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,101 shares of company stock worth $1,381,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.