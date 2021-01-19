World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWE traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. 39,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,220. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

