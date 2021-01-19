WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s (WSP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.10.

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock opened at C$121.69 on Friday. WSP Global Inc. has a 1 year low of C$59.83 and a 1 year high of C$127.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.69.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0700002 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

