Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,784,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 8,222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XIACF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

OTCMKTS XIACF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,370. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.