Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DESC) Trading Up 0.1%

Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DESC)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

