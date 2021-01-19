Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.26. 1,245,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.