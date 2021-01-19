XYO Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $9,438.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00533841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.52 or 0.03899749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015605 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

