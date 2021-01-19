YAM v1 (YAM) Trading 52% Higher Over Last Week

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One YAM v1 token can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00007240 BTC on major exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market capitalization of $75.80 million and $6,381.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.09 or 0.03930975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012587 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

