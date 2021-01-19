Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 1,056,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,799,997. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

