Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.50

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and traded as high as $26.09. Yamato shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yamato from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Yamato Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

