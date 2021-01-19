Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) vs. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60% Yandex 4.24% 8.62% 5.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Yandex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 14.47 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -28.67 Yandex $2.83 billion 7.81 $162.60 million $1.14 59.77

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medallia and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 9 0 2.82 Yandex 0 4 6 0 2.60

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $56.64, indicating a potential downside of 16.87%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Yandex.

Summary

Yandex beats Medallia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, an assistant. It offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.