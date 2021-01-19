YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 146 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $778.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $786.07 and its 200 day moving average is $715.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

