YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 2,528,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

