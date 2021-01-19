YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.57. 6,814,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

