YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of BABA traded up $8.19 on Tuesday, reaching $251.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,278,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,656,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

