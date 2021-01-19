YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,837 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.