Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,895 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. CMC Materials comprises 1.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 44.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $7.04 on Tuesday, hitting $171.72. 4,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.44.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.