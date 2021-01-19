Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

JNJ stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 253,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,970. The stock has a market cap of $427.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

