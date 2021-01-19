Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 19.2% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 402,758 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

