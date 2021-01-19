Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.76). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 352,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,115. The company has a market cap of $496.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 415.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

