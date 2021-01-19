Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,420 shares of company stock worth $3,626,371. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 59,972.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 149,932 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.92. 132,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,386. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.