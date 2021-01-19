Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post -$2.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the highest is ($1.75). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($5.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.50) to ($6.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,359. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

