Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 55,783,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,172,055. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.