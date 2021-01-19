Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Shares of HOLI opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

