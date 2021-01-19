Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

LPTX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

