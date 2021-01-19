Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Sell

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

PROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

PROS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 46.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 269,645 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

