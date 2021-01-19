Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

BMTM remained flat at $$2.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. Bright Mountain Media has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

