Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

