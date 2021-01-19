Zacks Investment Research Lowers Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Remark by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

