Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Hold

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $246.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,472.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.