Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Get KushCo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

KSHB opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KushCo (KSHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.