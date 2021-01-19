Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.