Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €82.92 ($97.55).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock traded up €1.74 ($2.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €94.98 ($111.74). The company had a trading volume of 419,250 shares. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.61.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

