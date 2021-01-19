Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 26,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

