Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lessened by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

ZTS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. 30,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

