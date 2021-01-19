Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.65. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 8,082 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

