$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.12). Forterra posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Forterra by 443.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forterra by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 210.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

