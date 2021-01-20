$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

