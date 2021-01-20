-$0.06 EPS Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $40,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQMS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,273,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

