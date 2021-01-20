$0.06 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 117,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.60. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $823.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

