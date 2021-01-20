$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.56. Sunrun reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Sunrun stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.04 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock worth $106,374,241 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

