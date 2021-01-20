$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

